Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. This represents a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

