Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 7,982 Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,865,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

