Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Stryker by 12.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $358.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $292.43 and a 1 year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

