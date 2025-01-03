Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

