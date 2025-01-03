Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 425,890 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

