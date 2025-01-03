Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,436,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,500,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

