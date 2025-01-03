Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

