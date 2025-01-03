Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Capstone Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

