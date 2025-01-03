Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $197.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.