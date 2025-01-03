Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 759,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 184,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

