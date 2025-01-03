Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

