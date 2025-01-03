Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 10,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

RING opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $641.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

