Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 189 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.