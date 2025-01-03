Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.