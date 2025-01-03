Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.18% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $130.88 and a one year high of $164.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

