Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,195 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,052,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,370,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMB opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

