Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,051,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 75,344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 402,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.