Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,241 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.70 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

