Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 19,753 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 1.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,426,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 27.4% during the third quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 1,894,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 406,892 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at $6,021,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at about $3,150,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

