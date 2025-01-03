Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 150,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 628,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $29.12 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

