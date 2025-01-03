Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 311 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AVDV stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

