Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 5,905 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises 2.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 5.12% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GREK. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 142,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

