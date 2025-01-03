Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 8.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $40,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,282 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 169,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

