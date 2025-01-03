Versant Capital Management Inc Has $5.64 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $245.42 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

