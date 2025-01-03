Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 11,313 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

