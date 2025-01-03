Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 85,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 409,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 247,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.