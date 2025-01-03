Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,561 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,632,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

