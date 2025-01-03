Versant Capital Management Inc Has $23.62 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

