Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

