Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 14,134 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,065,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,073,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

