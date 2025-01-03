inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities raised inTEST from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

inTEST Price Performance

inTEST stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.89.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in inTEST by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 564,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 86,632 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

