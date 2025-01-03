Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 66,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 41,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £738,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

