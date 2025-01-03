International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $218.44 and last traded at $219.83. Approximately 2,269,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,209,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.94.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after buying an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $573,306,000. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 587.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

