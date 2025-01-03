Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 189,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,091,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

