BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 15.6% – What’s Next?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Approximately 1,810,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a market cap of £2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

