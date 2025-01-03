NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 39,648,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 56,068,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
