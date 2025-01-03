NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 39,648,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 56,068,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.