Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 2,327,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,382,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter worth about $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.