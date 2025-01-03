JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $241.44 and last traded at $239.71. Approximately 4,866,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,020,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average of $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $675.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

