QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $153.21 and last traded at $153.62. Approximately 4,421,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,909,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

