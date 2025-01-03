UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 5,003,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,586,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of UiPath by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
