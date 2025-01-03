CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $339.72 and last traded at $342.16. Approximately 2,235,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,873,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.25.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.07, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,595,056. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

