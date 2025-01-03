Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 36,965,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,817% from the average daily volume of 1,267,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 15.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.