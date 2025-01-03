AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21. 21,129,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 14,317,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.