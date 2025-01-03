BTCS Inc. Approves 2024 Annual Performance Incentive Achievements and Sets 2025 Performance Milestones

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing significant decisions made regarding executive compensation. The company’s executive compensation program for 2024 was designed to align leadership incentives with measurable performance outcomes critical to operational and financial success. The focus aimed to drive sustainable value for shareholders.

Achievements for 2024 included surpassing unaudited revenue of $3,712,500, maintaining a cash and crypto balance exceeding $42.4 million over 20 consecutive days, and fulfilling specific product initiatives. It was highlighted that if audited numbers differed significantly, payouts would be adjusted to match the audited figures. Notably, there were no discretionary bonuses awarded to executive officers in 2024.

The breakdown of performance incentive payments for 2024 included cash payouts to certain officers and the issuance of restricted common stock. Cash incentives totaled $200,307 for key executives. Additionally, fully vested shares of common stock and stock options were awarded based on performance.

Looking forward to 2025, BTCS Inc. continues the focus on aligning leadership incentives with measurable performance outcomes. The company emphasized a results-driven methodology with executives not receiving any discretionary bonuses in 2025. Performance milestones for 2025 include revenue and cash/crypto liquidity targets, each weighted differently to reflect the Company’s priorities for the year.

Moreover, Mr. Michael Prevoznik, the Chief Financial Officer, received an increase in his annual base salary from approximately $246,000 to $260,000.

The filing also included details on the options granted to executive officers for the purchase of the company’s common stock. These options have a term of seven years and an exercise price of $2.47.

BTCS Inc.’s commitment to aligning executive compensation with company performance is evident from these recent decisions, highlighting a forward-looking approach in incentivizing leadership to drive sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

