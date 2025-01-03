ADMA Biologics Appoints Eduardo Rene Salas as Class I Director

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) made a significant announcement in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. On December 30, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Eduardo Rene Salas as a Class I director, marking his term’s expiration at the company’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Salas brings a wealth of experience in the financial sector, having served in executive roles in both publicly traded and privately-owned companies. Notably, starting in 2022, he has been a part of the audit committee at Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. His experience further includes serving as the lead independent director and audit committee chair of Embody, Inc. from 2021 to 2023, a role he held until its acquisition by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Additionally, from 2020 to 2022, Mr. Salas served as the Chief Financial Officer of Wellstat Therapeutics, LLC, a company specializing in pharmaceutical drug development and distribution. Before this, he was a senior client-serving audit partner at Ernst & Young LLP (EY) until his retirement in 2019. Mr. Salas holds a B.A. in business administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio and has completed Strategic Leadership programs at Harvard Business School and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management during his tenure at EY.

There were no special agreements or arrangements leading to Mr. Salas’s appointment to the Board at ADMA Biologics. As a non-employee director, Mr. Salas is entitled to participate in the company’s 2022 Equity Compensation Plan. His compensation will align with the general policies for non-employee directors, which include an initial grant of options to purchase 20,011 shares of the company’s common stock upon assuming his role on the Board.

The accompanying Form 8-K filing also disclosed that Exhibit 104, which includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded with the Inline XBRL document, is part of the submission signed by Adam S. Grossman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA Biologics, Inc.

This recent appointment underlines the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its Board with seasoned professionals to drive future growth and strengthen corporate governance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ADMA Biologics’s 8K filing here.

