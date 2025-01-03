Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 111 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $21,366.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,315.41. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $18,867.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $201.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

