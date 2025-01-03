Marblegate Acquisition Granted Extension for Nasdaq Listing

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GATE) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has been granted an extension for its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company received notice from the Nasdaq Office of General Counsel regarding the decision of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to allow Marblegate Acquisition Corp. to continue its listing on Nasdaq until March 31, 2025.

This extension comes in response to Marblegate’s non-compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2, which mandates that a special purpose acquisition company must complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of the registration statement filed for its initial public offering. Failure to meet this requirement could lead to suspension and delisting from Nasdaq.

The granted extension is subject to certain conditions, including the timely completion of Marblegate’s proposed business combination with DePalma Acquisition I LLC and DePalma Acquisition II LLC by the Extended Date and adherence to all initial listing requirements on Nasdaq. If the business combination is not finalized or if compliance with listing regulations is not demonstrated by the Extended Date, Marblegate’s securities could face suspension from trading on Nasdaq.

Marblegate, DePalma, and Marblegate Capital Corporation have filed relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including a registration statement on Form S-4, concerning the proposed business combination. Stockholders are encouraged to review these materials as they will contain crucial information about the proposed transaction.

Participants in the solicitation process include the Company, DePalma, and their respective directors, executive officers, and employees. Forward-looking statements pertaining to the business combination are subject to various risks and uncertainties outlined in the filings with the SEC.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. is expected to provide updates in compliance with SEC requirements as events progress.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

