SPS Commerce Inc. to Acquire Carbon6 Technologies, Inc. for Approximately $210 Million

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) recently filed an 8-K form, as announced on December 30, 2024, regarding the company’s entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger to acquire Carbon6 Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation, for approximately $210 million. The acquisition will be settled through a combination of cash and share consideration.

As part of the Purchase Agreement, certain stockholders of Carbon6 will receive shares of SPS Commerce common stock totaling around 40% of the Purchase Price. The completion of the Acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, the company will issue a Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement with the Investors, providing them with customary registration rights concerning the Common Stock Consideration. The agreement also restricts the sale, transfer, or disposal of the Common Stock Consideration for designated holding periods post the Closing Date.

The issuance of the Common Stock Consideration will be carried out in compliance with exemptions from registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933 and relevant Canadian securities laws.

Furthermore, on January 2, 2025, SPS Commerce issued a press release confirming the Purchase Agreement. Additionally, the company is expected to host a conference call on the day of the filing at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The financial impact of the acquisition is anticipated to be disclosed in more detail with the release of the company’s fourth-quarter results in February 2025. The transaction aims to bolster SPS Commerce’s revenue recovery portfolio, particularly in supporting Amazon sellers through innovative software solutions.

SPS Commerce Inc., known for its retail supply chain cloud services, is strategically expanding its offerings to provide enhanced revenue recovery tools for a diverse spectrum of suppliers. This acquisition aligns with the company’s objective of optimizing supply chain operations and supporting data-driven partnerships worldwide.

The company’s forward-looking statements emphasize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, yet caution that actual results may differ due to various inherent risks and uncertainties. SPS Commerce consistently emphasizes its commitment to delivering value to customers through innovative solutions and strategic acquisitions, envisioning continued growth and success in the retail industry.

The acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies marks a significant milestone for SPS Commerce as it continues to consolidate its position in the retail supply chain sector and enhance its suite of solutions for Amazon sellers and other partners.

