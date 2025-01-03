UDR, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions and Transition Plans

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a notable multifamily real estate investment trust, declared key executive promotions and leadership transition plans effective January 1, 2025. Following the recent adjustments, Michael D. Lacy has been named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UDR, Inc. Mr. Lacy, who previously served as the Senior Vice President – Operations since 2019, brings with him a wealth of experience, having held various operational roles since joining UDR in 2006.

Joseph D. Fisher, the current President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been assigned the additional role of Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Mr. Fisher, who has been in the position of CFO since 2017, will extend his responsibilities to oversee the investment and development functions of the organization. Meanwhile, UDR, Inc. is all set to embark on an executive search process to recruit a new Chief Financial Officer. Upon the successful appointment of a new CFO, Mr. Fisher will transition out of his CFO responsibilities and focus solely on the roles of President and Chief Investment Officer.

Tom Toomey, the Chairman and CEO of UDR, expressed gratitude to Joe and Mike for their outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the Company’s culture and value enhancement. The strategic elevation of Joe Fisher to the Chief Investment Officer role reflects his pivotal position within the organization. With Mike Lacy’s extended duties as the Chief Operating Officer, the Company aims to harmonize the execution of its value creation strategies throughout the entity.

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 enterprise, has built a strong reputation in the real estate sector by effectively managing, acquiring, selling, developing, and refurbishing prime real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. Currently owning or having interests in 60,123 apartment homes as of September 30, 2024, UDR has been dedicated to enhancing shareholder value, providing exceptional resident services, and ensuring a superior work experience for its employees over the past 52 years.

For further information, the press release detailing Mr. Lacy and Mr. Fisher’s appointments as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer, respectively, can be found as Exhibit 99.1 in UDR, Inc.’s recent filing.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those expressed due to market conditions and other factors discussed in UDR’s SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements based on changes in expectations or circumstances, as required by securities laws.

Please note that the information provided in this press release is not deemed as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference into the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

