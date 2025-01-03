PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETVW) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that representatives of the company are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences and other forums. These presentations are expected to include details outlined in the Investor Presentation document attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing.

The Investor Presentation, as per the filing, will feature information that may be disclosed by PetVivo Holdings, Inc. during these events. The company intends to share this information, either in full or partially, along with potential updates and modifications, with investors, analysts, and others, as well as on its corporate website.

It is important to note that the content of the Investor Presentation, detailed in Exhibit 99.1, is considered to be a summary intended for review alongside PetVivo’s SEC filings and public announcements. The company clarified that they bear no obligation to constantly update or revise the details enclosed in the presentation, except as deemed necessary by their management.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. stated that by sharing this information in the Form 8-K filing, they do not admit to the materiality of the data presented in the Investor Presentation, including Exhibit 99.1.

As an emerging growth company, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. seeks to fulfill its disclosure obligations as mandated by the SEC. The company duly signed the report on January 2, 2025, with John Lai, the Chief Executive Officer, providing the authorized signature.

The filing also included a mention of the forthcoming financial statements and exhibits, with details of the Investor Presentation as Exhibit 99.1 and Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL as Exhibit 104.

Investors and analysts are expected to closely monitor the developments following these presentations for insights into PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s growth trajectory and strategic initiatives.

This concludes the coverage of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s intended investor presentations announced in their recent SEC filing.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

